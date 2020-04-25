COVID-19 warrior brothers: Kolar duo sell land for Rs 25 lakh to help lockdown-hit families

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Two unsung COVID-19 warriors from Kolar district, Tajmul Pasha and Muzmil Pasha, have sold their land for Rs 25 lakh and spent the entire amount to purchase food grains and other items for the needy amid the lockdown.

Aged 40 and 37, the brothers own a banana mandi and are also into the real estate business. They told The New Indian Express that they took the decision to help the poor one night while sitting at home in the Housing Board Colony of Kolar. Within no time, they sold the property located near APMC market.

Tajmul said his parents passed away when he was five and his brother was two and they were later taken care by their grandmother Mehboob Bi who was also poor. The family worked hard and managed to buy their own house and the site near APMC market.

Tajmul said so far they have distributed 10 kg rice, 2 kg maida, 1 kg sugar, 1 litre oil, 1 kg toor dal, salt, tea and masala powder including turmeric to nearly 3000 families not only in Kolar but also in the neighbouring villages of Chinthamani, Narasapura and other places.

The brothers have a team of fifteen members to distribute the items to the families, said Muzmil, adding that even several people who had not received their salaries from private firms received them.