Donations pour in for '1 rupee Idli Paati' as prices go sky high

COIMBATORE: Kamalathaal, fondly called as 'Idli Paati' had until recently been selling idlis at nominal prices for over three decades now.

However, little did Kamalathaal know that she would be forced to shell out more money to buy essentials during the lockdown.

The 80-year-old woman, who has devoted herself to sell one idli at 1 rupee for the labourers in the vicinity was left in the lurch after the shopkeepers started to increase the price of urad dal, Bengal gram, and red chilies.

She said, "The price of essentials has gone up by Rs 40-Rs 50 since the beginning of the lockdown. The hike in the price means loss for me since I do not concentrate on more profit."

"I have turned away customers from other localities, Kamalathal, who lives at Vadivelampalayam on the city outskirts, added.

She is now making only 400 idlis per day instead of 600 which she used to make a month ago.

Nevertheless, the octogenarian has now started to get aid from philanthropists and political parties to continue serving the poor customers.

On Saturday, DMK Chief MK Stalin spoke to Kamalathal over the phone to enquire whether she had received the ration kit from DMK cadres.

Followed by this, the members of BJP visited her to donate essentials including rice and dal. Kamalathal received relief material from ruling AIADMK too. After know her plight, the vice-chancellor of Bharathiar University P Kaliraj donated food and grocery kit to Kamalathal.