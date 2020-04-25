STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Donations pour in for '1 rupee Idli Paati' as prices go sky high

She is now making only 400 idlis per day instead of 600 which she used to make a month ago.

Published: 25th April 2020 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

Representatives of Bharathiar University handing over ration to Kamalathal at Vadivelampalayam in Coimbatore (Photo| EPS).

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Kamalathaal, fondly called as 'Idli Paati' had until recently been selling idlis at nominal prices for over three decades now.

However, little did Kamalathaal know that she would be forced to shell out more money to buy essentials during the lockdown.

The 80-year-old woman, who has devoted herself to sell one idli at 1 rupee for the labourers in the vicinity was left in the lurch after the shopkeepers started to increase the price of urad dal, Bengal gram, and red chilies.

She said, "The price of essentials has gone up by Rs 40-Rs 50 since the beginning of the lockdown. The hike in the price means loss for me since I do not concentrate on more profit."

"I have turned away customers from other localities, Kamalathal, who lives at Vadivelampalayam on the city outskirts, added.

She is now making only 400 idlis per day instead of 600 which she used to make a month ago.

Nevertheless, the octogenarian has now started to get aid from philanthropists and political parties to continue serving the poor customers.

On Saturday, DMK Chief MK Stalin spoke to Kamalathal over the phone to enquire whether she had received the ration kit from DMK cadres.

Followed by this, the members of BJP visited her to donate essentials including rice and dal. Kamalathal received relief material from ruling AIADMK too. After know her plight, the vice-chancellor of Bharathiar University P Kaliraj donated food and grocery kit to Kamalathal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Idli Paati Kamalathaal price hike coronavirus lockdown COVID-19
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp