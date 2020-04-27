'Operation Sanjivni': This Uttarakhand fireman delivers medicines to state's hinterland

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Manish Pant (27), a fireman in the state fire department in Uttarakhand has emerged as a 'Medicine Man' who delivers 'Sanjivni' (medicines) to people saving their lives in remote areas amidst ongoing lockdown.

Ravikant, a resident of Banchaura village of Uttarkashi said, "Manish is doing a noble work. His efforts are saving people's lives and providing them relief from pain caused by various ailments. He is like 'Hanuman' for us who delivers life-saving 'Sanjivni' to the needy."

After lockdown was imposed, post with hashtag 'Operation Sanjivni' on his Facebook profile. One can post a request of required medicine and Pant tries through different transportation channels including police, administration, transportation vehicles for essentials and media persons to deliver the required medicines.

"We are living in the times of internet and social media. I thought it could be used to help people. I used to receive requests to help people deliver essentials such as medicines and other items to remote areas. I thought to reach out to more people through social media," said Pant who is posted in Dehradun.

Till date, Pant has delivered medicines to people in 100 remote villages in areas as remote as Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Pithoragarh.

Pant turned into a good samaritan after an incident on Match 27 in which a woman from his neighbourhood in Dehradun, who was suffering from hypertension got a spike in blood pressure at night. Pant rushed to a hospital and brought medicines for her.

"After that I thought if such is the situation in the capital of the state, people must be going through a lot in remote areas of Uttarakhand. I made a page and asked people to send their requests," said Pant.

Recalling another incident last week when medicines for kidney ailments were needed for a person in a village in Uttarkashi district, Pant said he approached the driver of a vehicle that regularly delivers newspapers in the district. Following this, he contacted a colleague in his own department in Uttarkashi district headquarters who delivered the medicines to people who needed it.

An ardent Bollywood fan, Pant often goes beyond official duty to help people. Once he sought permission from his senior officials to deliver medicines in remote areas of Chakrata in Dehradun district. After his seniors came to know that he arranged medicines bought from Delhi, they granted him permission and praised his efforts.

Amit Kumar Sinha, Inspector-General, state fire department said, "Manish is an embodiment of duty and courage. It is due to such people that our society thrives. We support him in his every endeavour."