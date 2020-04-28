Foodlink joins venture to distribute 15,000 meals a day to Mumbai's stranded migrant workers

By Express News Service

Having managed destination weddings and corporate events around the world, Foodlink, which has previously been responsible for catering at the Ambani wedding and the Deepika-Ranveer wedding, is on a new mission in this pandemic.

The niche catering service has joined forces with a rolodex of NGOs and civic authorities to distribute 15,000 meals a day to migrant workers stranded in Mumbai.

In perhaps what is the world’s largest undertaking of its kind by a private entity during the ongoing pandemic, the company has already dished out more than half a million meals in what they’re calling The Khichdi project, with plans to continue as long as necessary.

Sanjay Vazirani, CMD, Foodlink Services India Pvt. Ltd, says, “I am proud of my team for being on the frontlines and doing an absolutely fabulous job. We are cooking over 15,000 meals a day. We are grateful that Foodlink has this opportunity to give back to society through such trying times. I must add it is a different level of fulfilment as compared to executing a top of the line luxury event.”

Given the dish’s status as a panacea for the body and mind in the country, the freshly prepared khichdi (supplemented by Mumbai’s ubiquitous vada pav), is packed and distributed daily, through a network of NGO’s and like Giant’s NESH (Nobody Ever Sleeps Hungry), Project Mumbai, Rotary Club, YMCA, Jio Roti Ghar, as well as the Tehsildar’s office, land surveyor’s office and police stations in Sion, Navi Mumbai and Mulund.

Joining hands for a greater good

