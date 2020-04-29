Kerala octogenarian returns home after full recovery from COVID-19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was a day filled with relief for the officials at Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. An 80-year-old Manacaud native, Fathima Beevi, and 45-year-old Varkala native Baiju were discharged on Tuesday after fully recovering from Covid-19. Despite falling in the high-risk category and testing positive four times, the efforts of caregivers at the Medical College Hospital cured Fathima Beevi, earning them plenty of applause.

Fathima is the mother of 61-year-old Subair Sainudeen, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 9. Baiju returned from Sharjah after testing positive and was admitted to the isolation ward on April 23. He tested negative recently and was asked to stay under observation at home. Both patients appreciated the treatment and care they received at the hospital. “The doctors, nurses, and other staff took care of us well, and even supported us emotionally. Everyone should obey social distancing guidelines issued by the Health Department. Thanks to all,” said Baiju. Health Minister K K Shailaja wished them good luck and appreciated the efforts of Medical College officials.

The treatment procedure was decided by the medical board under the leadership of Medical College Hospital superintendent Dr M S Sharmad. The treatment was coordinated by a team led by Dr Ravikumar Kurup, head of medicine. Various doctors, PG doctors, house surgeons, nurses, and officials from other departments were part of the team. Fathima and Baiju were given a farewell under the leadership of District Collector K Gopalakrishnan.