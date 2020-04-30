95-year-old woman from Dindigul is India's oldest patient to recover from COVID-19

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: A 95-year-old woman from Dindugul who had undergone treatment at the Karur government hospital has reportedly become the country’s oldest patient to recover from COVID-19. Earlier, a Kerala couple aged 93 and 88 recovered from the disease a month ago, according to doctors.

Owing to the presence of a Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Karur, COVID-19 patients from Namakkal and Dindigul districts have been admitted here for treatment. In order to treat them, government doctors from Namakkal and Dindigul districts have also been working in the Karur hospital.

Five COVID-19 patients, all from Dindugul district, were discharged from the Karur GMCH on Wednesday evening. The 95-year-old woman was among them. She was discharged following three weeks of treatment.

The woman tested positive after coming into contact with one of her neighbours who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month. She was then brought to the Karur GMCH for treatment.

Curing the woman who was already suffering from age-related problems posed a big challenge for medical professionals at the hospital. The woman’s road to recovery was a tough one, recalled one of her family members.

Syed Ibrahim, son of the woman, told The New Indian Express, “One of our neighbours who returned back from the Delhi conference tested positive for COVID-19. So, we all went to Dindugul GH for COVID-19 tests. Though all of our family members tested negative, unfortunately my mother tested positive. So, the Dindugul collector had arranged to send her to Karur GMCH and admit her for treatment.”

“My mother can’t walk as one of her legs was fractured about 10 years ago. One of us has to assist her when she goes to the restroom. Owing to age-related issues, she doesn’t go out of the house even for attending family functions. Despite that, she got affected by COVID-19 which was really unfortunate. But she has now successfully recovered and is completely alright,” he added.

"In the hospital, my wife, wearing all the protective equipment, helped my mother to go to the restroom. My mother was given a bell. Whenever, she wanted to go there, she rang the bell following which my wife went and assisted her," said Ibrahim.

Speaking on her recovery, the 95-year-old woman said, “My family members and all the doctors, nurses and medical staff in the hospital took great care of me. They treated me so well and provided good healthy food which helped me recover fast. I didn’t have any fears and my self-confidence was solid enough to overcome the disease. I am thankful to all the healthcare officials who cared for me and made my recovery easier and faster.”

Karur GMCH Additional Dean Dr Theranirajan said, “She co-operated with the doctors well for her treatment. She had a lot of confidence which helped in her recovery. As she was an asymptomatic type of COVID-19 patient, no complicated treatment was involved. And also, as she was mentally strong, she was cured sooner.”