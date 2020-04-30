STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Smallest baby in India nursed to health and discharged from Kochi hospital

Zaya who weighed 350 gms at birth has been nursed back to health and was discharged now weighing 1.5 kg.

Published: 30th April 2020 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

Zoya and Zaya who were 400 g and 350 g respectively have been nursed back to health and discharged now weighing 2 kg and 1.5 kg respectively. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The smallest baby ever reported in India -- as tiny as a palm and weighing 350 grams when born on December 12, 2019 -- was discharged from the Lourdes Hospital here.

Zaya was born as the second of twins to couple Thaneem and Zuwaina of Kodungalloor when Zuwaina was admitted with severe life-threatening pregnancy-induced hypertension during the sixth month of her pregnancy.

"Due to the anticipated complications like growth retardation and reduced blood flow to the fetuses, the babies were taken out through cesarean section under the supervision of Dr Divya Jose, consultant gynecologist, and Dr Shobha Philip, head of department, anesthesiology department," a release by Lourdes Hospital said.

Zoya, the first of the twins had a birth weight of 400 grams and little Zaya who was born second weighed 350 grams. "In view of several risk factors such as multiple pregnancy, growth retardation and extreme prematurity, taking care of these twins was not an easy task. Combining immature lung, brain, heart and gut were some of the hurdles faced by the treating doctors," said Dr Rojo Joy, the neonatologist of Lourdes Hospital. He said both babies had severe respiratory distress and were incubated, ventilated and admitted into NICU. "Babies were on the ventilator for 40 days till they could breathe on their own. Interventions for eye disease related to their premature birth was done by ophthalmologists from Giridhar Eye Hospital.

Lourdes Hospital director Fr Shaiju Thoppil said 'Baby Kashvi' who was 380 grams at birth now becomes the second smallest baby ever survived in India to date. The baby, who was also born at Lourdes Hospital last August, is living happily with her parents in north India.

Immense financial aid from social activities and celebrities through the Child Help Foundation helped the doctors in the fight. "Our neonatology team comprising Dr Rojo Joy, Dr Varghese Cherian, Dr Preethy Peter, Dr Hrishikesh, Dr Sr Julia, Dr Reynold, Dr Anjali, Dr Aysha and the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology comprising Dr Praveena Elizabeth Joseph, Dr Divya Jose, Dr Binu Sebastian and NICU team headed by Sr Smitha worked tirelessly for four months and discharged the babies now weighing 2 kg and 1.5 kg respectively from the hospital," the release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
smallest baby Zaya Kochi Lourdes Hospital Thaneem Zuwaina
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp