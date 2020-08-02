Mysuru hospital helps Covid-infected women deliver 52 virus-free babies

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Amid the challenging situation arising due to the huge spike in COVID-19 cases and increasing mortality in Mysuru, VV Puram maternity hospital has helped infected women deliver 52 virus-free babies in the last one-and-a-half months.

Lakshmi Devamma Shankarashetty Maternity Hospital, a government-run facility that was converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital for treating pregnant women in the city, has so far tended to over 77 infected women in various stages of their pregnancy.

A team of gynecologists, surgeon, anesthetist and a pediatrician from the Cheluvamba Hospital are rendering service along with trained nurses.

After several hospitals were denying treatment for positive pregnant women, the VV Puram maternity hospital was converted into a dedicated COVID hospital.

Shortly, after the hospital started a 30-bed ward on June 20, an infected pregnant woman was shifted here and delivered a baby.

Since then, till July 31, doctors have helped deliver 52 babies of which 41 were c-section.

It hasn't been an easy task for nurses and doctors considering the exposure to the virus and the limited resources and equipment the hospital has. Two hospital staff contracted the virus while on duty.

"Two of my staff had tested positive and were in quarantine. They completed their home isolation period and joined work," says Dr Malathy, pediatrician-cum- administrative medical officer of VV Puram maternity hospital.

She said there were instances of nurses above the age group of 55 years working to fill the gap of nursing staff crunch.