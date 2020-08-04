Donations of over Rs 5 lakh pour in from across Andhra Pradesh for two orphaned girls

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Help is pouring in for the two girls, whose parents died of ill-health. With the incident being shared widely on social media, people from all sections of the society have come forward to make donations. Over 500 people donated in just six days.

The flow of donations by various sections of people has been continuing. Students, teachers, farmhands, auto drivers, construction workers, teachers and officials of various departments contributed their mite. A total of Rs 5 lakh was received from donors from across the State till now, said former sarpanch of Naupada Pilaka Ravi Kumar Reddy.

Two high school students lost their parents at Naupada in Santabommali mandal. Konchada Yugandar died of ill-health on July 26 after his wife Urvasi passed away due to cardiac arrest on April 26. Even the maternal and paternal grandparents of the girls also passed away.

Yugandar used to run a small tea stall to support his family. After his death, the two girls started running the tea stall.

The former sarpanch also thanked the TNIE for giving wide coverage which helped them receive contributions from Rajamahendravaram, Hyderabad, Kakinada, Ravulapalem and many other areas. P Ranji and friends from Telangana donated Rs 75,000 on Monday.

Speaking to TNIE, Konchada Swathi, the elder sister, thanked the villagers for their love and affection. “I want to study well and get a good job. The villagers are guiding us in all aspects.”

"And we will follow their suggestions for our better future. Though our parents are no more, we are staying in the same house with the support of people,” Swathi said.