STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Donations of over Rs 5 lakh pour in from across Andhra Pradesh for two orphaned girls

Two high school students lost their parents at Naupada in Santabommali mandal. Konchada Yugandar died of ill-health on July 26 after his wife Urvasi passed away due to cardiac arrest on April 26.

Published: 04th August 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

A total of Rs 5 lakh was received from donors from across the State till now, said former sarpanch of Naupada Pilaka Ravi Kumar Reddy.

A total of Rs 5 lakh was received from donors from across the State till now, said former sarpanch of Naupada Pilaka Ravi Kumar Reddy.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Help is pouring in for the two girls, whose parents died of ill-health. With the incident being shared widely on social media, people from all sections of the society have come forward to make donations. Over 500 people donated in just six days.

The flow of donations by various sections of people has been continuing. Students, teachers, farmhands, auto drivers, construction workers, teachers and officials of various departments contributed their mite. A total of Rs 5 lakh was received from donors from across the State till now, said former sarpanch of Naupada Pilaka Ravi Kumar Reddy.

Two high school students lost their parents at Naupada in Santabommali mandal. Konchada Yugandar died of ill-health on July 26 after his wife Urvasi passed away due to cardiac arrest on April 26. Even the maternal and paternal grandparents of the girls also passed away.

Yugandar used to run a small tea stall to support his family. After his death, the two girls started running the tea stall.

The former sarpanch also thanked the TNIE for giving wide coverage which helped them receive contributions from Rajamahendravaram, Hyderabad, Kakinada, Ravulapalem and many other areas. P Ranji and friends from Telangana donated Rs 75,000 on Monday.

Speaking to TNIE, Konchada Swathi, the elder sister, thanked the villagers for their love and affection. “I want to study well and get a good job. The villagers are guiding us in all aspects.”

"And we will follow their suggestions for our better future. Though our parents are no more, we are staying in the same house with the support of people,” Swathi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp