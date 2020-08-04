I was not worried about COVID, but my ponds: Kaamegowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “I was not worried about COVID over the last 14 days, but about ponds and plants at my village. At the hospital, I did not have any work other than taking rest. But my mind was occupied with ponds,” said the 84-year-old pondman Kaamegowda, who was discharged on Monday.

He tested positive on July 20 and was admitted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences. He was asymptomatic. On Monday, he was discharged from the hospital, where he was felicitated for winning the battle.

Gowda told The New Indian Express, “Corona is not a big disease. It’s like any other fever with cough and cold. All of us are born one day, should die one day. The one thing that makes us live is will power. Corona is more about will power. It’s curable in three to five days, and people should not believe in rumours.”

He was getting treated for his leg injury before testing positive. “Other than missing home food and the pain in the leg, I did not find any difficulty,” he said.

Mandya DC Venkatesh was present to see Kaamegowda out of the hospital. “I have told the DC to put a board near ponds and warn people not to wash their clothes or buffaloes. These ponds are meant for animals,” he said.