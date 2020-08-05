30 from Jamia Millia academy crack civil services exams

Gayathri Mani By

NEW DELHI: She attempted the country’s toughest examination five times, but could not crack it. But that didn’t Malviya Nagar resident Ruchi Bindal from dreaming of becoming an IAS officer and then going on to secure an all-India rank of 39 in the civil services examination 2019, results of which were declared on Tuesday by the UPSC.

Bindal is the best performer among the 30 students from the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) who have cleared the examination. “I was numb and speechless when found my name on the list. My parents had tears of joy,” said Bindal. “I had attempted the exam five times but failed to clear it.

But I wasn’t upset. I did not lose hope and had a belief in myself that I could crack the exam,” an emotional Bindal, who wants to work for the upliftment of transgenders and aims to end child marriage in the city, said. “My main focus is to work for women and child, and their rights. I believe that transgenders are one of the most oppressed communities in our society, with no family and social support. They are not even accepted by their parents and other family members.

Therefore, I want to work for their upliftment, said Bindal. Out of 30 candidates, six are expected to get selected for the IAS, eight may be picked for the IPS and the rest will get the IRS, IRTS and other allied services of Group-A as per their ranking and choices.

A total of 60 candidates from the JMIA RCA had qualified for the UPSC Personal Interview in 2019 exams, the last leg of the recruitment process. According to officials, six out of the 30 selected candidates are girls. “The consistently high performance of the JMI RCA students year after year is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for the university. We expect better results in the coming years,” said vice-chancellor of JMI Prof Najma Akhtar