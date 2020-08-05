STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

30 from Jamia Millia academy crack civil services exams

She attempted the country’s toughest examination five times, but could not crack it.

Published: 05th August 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Ruchi Bindal secured an all-India rank of 39 in the civil services examination 2019

Ruchi Bindal secured an all-India rank of 39 in the civil services examination 2019. (Photo | Express)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  She attempted the country’s toughest examination five times, but could not crack it. But that didn’t Malviya Nagar resident Ruchi Bindal from dreaming of becoming an IAS officer and then going on to secure an all-India rank of 39 in the civil services examination 2019, results of which were declared on Tuesday by the UPSC.

Bindal is the best performer among the 30 students from the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) who have cleared the examination. “I was numb and speechless when found my name on the list. My parents had tears of joy,” said Bindal. “I had attempted the exam five times but failed to clear it.

But I wasn’t upset. I did not lose hope and had a belief in myself that I could crack the exam,” an emotional Bindal, who wants to work for the upliftment of transgenders and aims to end child marriage in the city, said. “My main focus is to work for women and child, and their rights. I believe that transgenders are one of the most oppressed communities in our society, with no family and social support. They are not even accepted by their parents and other family members.

Therefore, I want to work for their upliftment, said Bindal. Out of 30 candidates, six are expected to get selected for the IAS, eight may be picked for the IPS and the rest will get the IRS, IRTS and other allied services of Group-A as per their ranking and choices.

A total of 60 candidates from the JMIA RCA had qualified for the UPSC Personal Interview in 2019 exams, the last leg of the recruitment process. According to officials, six out of the 30 selected candidates are girls. “The consistently high performance of the JMI RCA students year after year is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for the university. We expect better results in the coming years,” said vice-chancellor of JMI Prof Najma Akhtar

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jamia Millia Ruchi Bindal civil services exams
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp