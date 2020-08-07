Students of Delhi women's university beat slowdown, bag offers from MNCs

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Covid-19 pandemic has put the brakes on the economy, resulted in job losses and salary cuts, and even suspended recruitment, but none of that seems to have stopped top multinationals to go head hunting at Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women.

Students of the IGDTUW beat the downturn, bagging pre-placement offers from companies such as Microsoft, Walmart and others at whopping salary packages. According to Jasdeep Dhanoa, training and placement officer at the IGDTUW, the on-campus placement drive is yet to start but 13 students have already received pre-placement offers of Rs 45 lakh per annum from Microsoft after their internship with a 92.8% conversion rate.

“More students are expected to be hired by Microsoft in the upcoming placement drive. Intuit, Walmart and Expedia have offered full-time returning offers to IGDTUW students with 100% conversion rates,” Dhanoa said. Besides, about 10 students have got placement offers from Walmart with a package of Rs 20.67 lakh per annum.

Intuit, an American business and financial software company, has offered a package of Rs 25.17 lakh to three students. Five students have received an offer of Rs 12.8 lakh from Expedia. Deutsche Bank has also extended pre-placement offers to five students with a Rs 14 lakh package. Amazon has offered a six-month internship to six students and Optum, a healthcare company, has also extended pre-placement offers to seven students

“The IGDTUW has evolved a national flagship research-led university which has enabled women of the country to achieve employment through professional education even during this crisis situation,” said IGDTUW vice chancellor Amita Dev. All other PPO results are expected to be announced by this weekend. Many more offers from top companies are expected to be extended to students in the upcoming placement drive.