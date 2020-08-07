STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Students of Delhi women's university beat slowdown, bag offers from MNCs

Students of the IGDTUW beat the downturn, bagging pre-placement offers from companies such as Microsoft, Walmart and others at whopping salary packages.

Published: 07th August 2020 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Covid-19 pandemic has put the brakes on the economy, resulted in job losses and salary cuts, and even suspended recruitment, but none of that seems to have stopped top multinationals to go head hunting at Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women.

Students of the IGDTUW beat the downturn, bagging pre-placement offers from companies such as Microsoft, Walmart and others at whopping salary packages. According to Jasdeep Dhanoa, training and placement officer at the IGDTUW, the on-campus placement drive is yet to start but 13 students have already received pre-placement offers of Rs 45 lakh per annum from Microsoft after their internship with a 92.8% conversion rate.

“More students are expected to be hired by Microsoft in the upcoming placement drive. Intuit, Walmart and Expedia have offered full-time returning offers to IGDTUW students with 100% conversion rates,” Dhanoa said. Besides, about 10 students have got placement offers from Walmart with a package of Rs 20.67 lakh per annum.

Intuit, an American business and financial software company, has offered a package of Rs 25.17 lakh to three students. Five students have received an offer of Rs 12.8 lakh from Expedia. Deutsche Bank has also extended pre-placement offers to five students with a Rs 14 lakh package. Amazon has offered a six-month internship to six students and Optum, a healthcare company, has also extended pre-placement offers to seven students

“The IGDTUW has evolved a national flagship research-led university which has enabled women of the country to achieve employment through professional education even during this crisis situation,” said IGDTUW vice chancellor Amita Dev. All other PPO results are expected to be announced by this weekend. Many more offers from top companies are expected to be extended to students in the upcoming placement drive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women IGDTUW
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp