TN tailor couple stitches a successful career for their son

If the civil services examination results are a final product, this tailor couple in Mannarai of Tirupur city has demonstrated that they are capable of even stitching a successful career.

Published: 07th August 2020 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

T Sakthivel cleared the coveted Civil Services Exam by securing 471st rank.

By Express News Service

Sakthivel said he never had plans for a career in civil services. "My father Thangavel and mother Lavanya, both tailors, insisted that I achieve something bigger in life due to our modest background. And, it is because of my father's insistence, I started developing an interest in public service," he told The New Indian Express.

Sakthivel completed his high school education from Nanjappa Boys Higher Secondary School in 2014 and graduated from RVS College in Sulur with a bachelor's degree in Mathematics.

"Later, I joined a private IAS coaching center in Chennai two years ago. The system of coaching was different for me and as a result, I failed in the first attempt. Later, I joined a government institute in Chennai and devoted my time to preparation," he said.

Being part of a peer group with a lot of seniors helped me a lot, Sakthivel said, adding that he was exposed to varied views and opinions on a given topic.

He said he would be eligible for the Indian Revenue Service or Indian Police Service for the marks he secured.

