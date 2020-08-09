Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A 105-year-old with co-morbid conditions from Kurnool has recovered from COVID-19, providing fresh hope that the disease is indeed beatable.

“It is only possible with much self confidence, a proper diet, medication and regular yoga,” she told The New Indian Express two days after being discharged from the Kurnool Government General Hospital.

The elderly woman, B Mohanamma, said her regular lifestyle includes a balanced diet, meditation and a walk. She lives with one of her sons, has 26 grandchildren and 18 great-grand children. The street where she lives was among the worst-affected localities in Kurnool, with over 100 coronavirus cases.

Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13.

“Timely medication and her habits, such as meditation and diet, helped her recover. She cooperated with the hospital staff without fear,” said GGH superintendent Dr G Narendranath Reddy, adding that she was discharged after 12 days, as per the COVID-19 protocol.

