Mysuru startup designer develops substitute for classroom learning

Kidvento launched ‘K-teach for Schools’ that provides an online learning ecosystem which effectively utilises the strengths and skills of both teachers and students.

Published: 09th August 2020 03:51 PM

An educator preparing a slide as part of the Kidvento online training programme for schoolchildren. (Photo | Express)

By K Rathna
Express News Service

MYSURU: Kidvento Education and Research Private Limited, an award-winning Edtech startup from Mysuru has designed an online-offline learning system to substitute classroom learning. K-teach covers three subjects English, Science and Mathematics for Class 1 to Class 5.

The goal of the product is to reach the students at mass by offering high-quality content at a low cost. To make sure the students are not just spending time on mobiles/laptops, K-teach also provides hands-on
activity for every lesson and a workbook for writing practice.  Each lesson in K-teach contains teacher videos along with animations, assessments and doubt clearing sessions.

Understanding the challenges faced by the schools in conducting online classes, Kidvento launched ‘K-teach for Schools’ that provides an online learning ecosystem which effectively utilises the strengths and
skills of both teachers and students. About 25 schools are already using the solution and helping students to learn.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sumanth Prabhu, founder of Kidvento said that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge effect on the education system. The next challenge that the country faces is lack of access to learning and we are working more on a digital solution for the students which is affordable, effective and engaging. Thus, we have launched ‘K-teach’, an online-offline learning ecosystem.” The application has been designed to effectively substitute classroom learning when access to schools is restricted.

The courses are offered for three months and learning with K-teach is hassle-free and involves a scientifically designed learning ecosystem for students, added Sumanth. More than 1500 students have subscribed to the programme in the past one month. Those interested to subscribe can visit
www.k-teach.com. The team at K-teach has experience and expertise in curriculum development, content making, teacher training and hands-on kit development.

Kidvento is also the winner of Elevate 2018 by Government of Karnataka. It is one of the leaders in providing curriculum solutions to schools and has partnered with over 300 schools across South India.
Kidvento was founded by Sumanth Prabhu and KB Nikhil in 2017.

Both the founders are engineers and extremely passionate about education technology. Kidvento has a team of enthusiastic academicians, strategists, developers and technocrats who work with kids through
their partnerships with various schools and institutions, both online and offline.

Comments

