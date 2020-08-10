STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Son of security guard district topper in Karnataka's Davangere

Akash secured 124 in Kannada, 99 in English, 100 in Mathematics, Science, Hindi, and Social Science.

Akash R of Siddaganga high school in the city has secured 99.68 marks in the SSLC examination.

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Poverty didn't deter him from studying hard and becoming district topper by securing 623 out of 625 marks in the SSLC examination, the results of which were announced on Monday. 

Proving that education doesn't see class, creed, rich or poor, Akash, the son of a security guard achieved a great feat. 

While speaking to The New Indian Express, Akash said, "Dedication and hard work made me achieve this feat," and added that he wanted to become a software engineer in future to support his family. His father Ravanasiddappa, and mother Mala, a flower seller together runs the family. 

He said that the postponement of examinations from March-April to June-July didn't bother him as he was busy studying during the lockdown period -- which helped him achieve his goal. 

His father Revanasiddaiah R, who works as a security guard at St John's school in the city, was brimming with happiness, and said, "This is a rare moment in my life, my happiness has no bounds and I would like to thank the headmaster Justin D Souza, director Dr Jayanth and staff of the school for the achievement of my son."

He added, "Having no education myself, I have suffered a lot in my life and decided that my son shouldn't face the same problem, instead he should excel in his life.

Education and knowledge is the only thing that cannot be snatched."

He further said that he wouldn't hesitate to spend any money on his son's education in the future and support him in whatever he chooses to study. 

The director of the school, Dr Jayanth, said that a student from the school becoming the topper in the SSLC, is a great achievement and comes at a good time as 2020 is our educational institution's silver jubilee year. 

"If the students are dedicated, they can achieve any feat," he added.

About 321 out of 324 students who took the examination passed the exam from the school. 120 students secured distinction, said the head of the institution Justin D Souza.

Eight students secured 125 out of 125, 90 students secured 100 out of 100 in various subjects. She also said that the hard work of the teachers and students helped the institution to achieve this feat. 

