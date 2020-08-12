STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Mahesh set to fly after minister Suresh Kumar visits him, gifts him a chance

Flayer story will come here with 400 words here with headline Flayer story will come here with 400 words here with headline

Published: 12th August 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Suresh Kumar oII examinations, in her home near Tiruchdddsdy on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For Mahesh, the young boy who worked as a labourer until a week before the SSLC exam, Tuesday morning brought a surprise visitor – Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar. “I had seen him on the day of the Mathematics exam from afar. He had come to wish students at our centre. But on Tuesday, he just came to my house. I am feeling happy and encouraged,” he said.

Also read: Holding a trowel, he scored 616/625 in SSLC exams

Kumar visited Mahesh a day after TNIE published a story headlined ‘Holding a trowel, he scored 616/625 in SSLC exams’, about how Mahesh worked even while he studied at the government Karnataka Public School in Jeevan Bima Nagar. The boy worked to see his family through the difficulties caused by the lockdown, and the results have given him a break from the hardship.

Since the minister’s visit, he has given multiple mdia interviews and been invited by the local councillor for the Independence Day celebrations.Suresh Kumar told TNIE that he spoke to Mahesh and initially thought of meeting him at his school, but later decided to go to his house. “When I went there, I was amazed to see how this boy studied in that atmosphere. It’s a tiny shed. He lives with his mother and brothers. There are 30 sheds, including his house. It is amazing,’’ he said.

Suresh Kumar and education department officials felicitated Mahesh and gave him a cash award. But that wasn’t all. The minister had something for him that he lacked until now: An opportunity.Kumar has assured Mahesh of a place at Alva’s College in Moodbidri, free of cost.Mahesh, who might have fallen through the cracks of India’s strained education system, was elated. His mother has agreed, and now he can pursue science for his pre-university course.

“Until Monday, I was nobody. But on Tuesday, the minister came to my house. Not even in my dreams had I thought the education minister would come to my house,” said Mahesh.He is equally thankful to his teachers for encouragement. He says the school principal will procure the application form for the new college, and put him on the path to achieve his dream of becoming a teacher.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Suresh Kumar SSLC exams
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp