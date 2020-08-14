STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

'We want to break this stigma': Surat firm approves 12 days period leave per year to woman staffers

Following in the footsteps of food delivery company Zomato, Bhautik Sheth, the founder of iVIPANAN announced 12 days of period leave per year for its female staff with immediate effect.

Published: 14th August 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

PMS-Menstruation-PCOS

For representational purposes

By ANI

SURAT: In a welcome move, a Surat-based digital marketing company said it would give 12 days of period leave per year to the woman employees working in the firm.

Following in the footsteps of food delivery company Zomato, Bhautik Sheth, the founder of iVIPANAN announced 12 days of period leave per year for its female staff with immediate effect.

Bhautik Sheth's firm was founded in 2014 and has a total of nine employees, of which eight are women.

Sheth said, "Menstruation is still a taboo in Indian society. Even today females working in offices become conscious of taking a bag, purse, or a plastic bag in a hand while going to the washroom. We want to break this stigma and send a strong message to all small-size businesses in India to understand the biological difference between males and females. We have taken this step so that women do not have to deal with the discomfort of coming to office during periods."

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Menstruation Period Leave stigma
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp