Success on a wheelchair for this youngster

Ashis Senapati By

Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Baraj Kumar Das, a wheelchair bound boy of Sankhapada village in Mahakalapada block did not let his humble background and disability come in his way of achieving academic excellence. Born without legs and with only a pair of fingers on both hands, 17-year-old Baraj scored 84 per cent marks in the CHSE Plus Two examination, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Baraj Kumar Das

A student of Kendrapara Autonomous College, he faced several problems during his childhood. But with his achievement, Baraj has proved he is not different from any other youngster of his age. Aspiring to be a doctor so that he can serve the poor and the differently-abled, he thanked his parents and teachers for his success and said, “Life has been a challenge for me. I have accepted it and worked hard to score as per my expectations.” Baraj’s father Ranjan Das said his son fought all odds to reach his goal. “I worked hard as a daily labourer but never neglected my son’s studies. His hard work has paid off,” he said.

His mother said Baraj used to study for 6-7 hours in their ramshackle thatched house. “We are on cloud nine after he scored 84 per cent marks in the examination. When Baraj was born, several of our relatives did not expect him to live long. Some even suggested we abandon him and get on with our lives,” she said.

But growing up, Baraj, with his grit and determination proved everyone wrong. He had scored A-2 grade in the HSC examination in 2018. Principal of Kendrapara Autonomous College Dr Rajendra Prasad Tripathy said Baraj is an inspiration for other differently-abled students. “Once you get to know him, you forget about his disability. He has proven that nothing is impossible,” he said.

The youngster’s achievement was also lauded by Kendrapara Collector who tweeted, “Overcoming all hurdles, Baraj Ku.Das, a PwD student belonging to Sankhapada, Mahakalapada block, who was assisted for his higher education by district admn., has passed the +2 Sc.exam with 84% marks. His strong will and determination is exemplary. Wishing him all success in future.”