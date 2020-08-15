This auto driver makes sure the homeless are fed everyday

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The lockdown and containment zone restrictions in many parts of the district have made life impossible for those living on streets. Although everyone is aware of the plight of the destitute, very few people choose to extend a helping hand. Anilkumar U is one of those rare few. The autorickshaw driver based in Melkadakkavoor is on a mission to help many homeless people who camp on the streets of Kadakkavoor and Nilakkamukku.

This 36-year-old has been supplying food packets and drinking water regularly to as many as eight people for the last one month as restaurants shut shop due to the rise in Covid-19 positive cases. Despite his financial constraints and the health risk involved, Anilkumar makes sure that the destitute people are fed everyday. “The people on the streets started to starve as shops were closed down.

That’s when I discussed the idea with Melkadakkavoor residents and they all extended support. I collect food from the houses and distribute to it to the homeless,” says Anilkumar. He informs the benefactors in advance on the days more food packets are needed. “The entire credit goes to the residents of Melkadakkavoor. The food packet delivery is easier as I drive around in an autorickshaw.” With people hesitant to commute by autorickshaws, Anilkumar says he’s also going through a distressing time.

“I used to earn around Rs 1,000-1,200 a day before the Covid-19 outbreak. Now, it has come down to Rs 200-500. I haven’t paid my house rent for the last three months. I need to pay the rent for the autorickshaw rent and also cover fuel cost with my meagre earnings,” says Anilkumar.

Despite these difficulties, Anilkumar says he’s very happy with what he’s doing. “These eight people wait for me everyday. So it’s my responsibility to feed them. The happiness on their faces on receiving the food packets is priceless. They are content with the little food they get.” Anilkumar says he will continue to distribute the food packets and drinking water still the condition gets better in the areas.