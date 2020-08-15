STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

This auto driver makes sure the homeless are fed everyday

Anilkumar U has been supplying food to eight street dwellers for the last month

Published: 15th August 2020 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

36-year-old Anilkumar U distributing food packets to the homeless in the vicinity of Kadakkavoor and Nilakkamukku areas

By Gautham S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The lockdown and containment zone restrictions in many parts of the district have made life impossible for those living on streets. Although everyone is aware of the plight of the destitute, very few people choose to extend a helping hand. Anilkumar U is one of those rare few. The autorickshaw driver based in Melkadakkavoor is on a mission to help many homeless people who camp on the streets of Kadakkavoor and Nilakkamukku. 

This 36-year-old has been supplying food packets and drinking water regularly to as many as eight people for the last one month as restaurants shut shop due to the rise in Covid-19 positive cases. Despite his financial constraints and the health risk involved, Anilkumar makes sure that the destitute people are fed everyday. “The people on the streets started to starve as shops were closed down.

That’s when I discussed the idea with Melkadakkavoor residents and they all extended support. I collect food from the houses and distribute to it to the homeless,” says Anilkumar. He informs the benefactors in advance on the days more food packets are needed. “The entire credit goes to the residents of Melkadakkavoor. The food packet delivery is easier as I drive around in an autorickshaw.” With people hesitant to commute by autorickshaws, Anilkumar says he’s also going through a distressing time.

“I used to earn around Rs 1,000-1,200 a day before the Covid-19 outbreak. Now, it has come down to Rs 200-500. I haven’t paid my house rent for the last three months. I need to pay the rent for the autorickshaw rent and also cover fuel cost with my meagre earnings,” says Anilkumar.

Despite these difficulties, Anilkumar says he’s very happy with what he’s doing. “These eight people wait for me everyday. So it’s my responsibility to feed them. The happiness on their faces on receiving the food packets is priceless. They are content with the little food they get.” Anilkumar says he will continue to distribute the food packets and drinking water still the condition gets better in the areas. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown containment zone auto driver
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp