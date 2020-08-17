STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Lockdown: These good hearts in Tiruchy open for the needy when all doors shut

Working under the banner of Nal Ullangal Trust, the alumnus of the college distribute lunch packets to 100 people on Sundays.

Published: 17th August 2020 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Alumni of Jamal Mohamed College distributing food near Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Sunday in Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as frontline workers are battling the spread of Covid-19, volunteers have been helping the affected fight a different battle – hunger. Alumni of Jamal Mohammed College are one such group that has been distributing food ever since lockdown was imposed.

Working under the banner of Nal Ullangal Trust, the alumnus of the college distribute lunch packets to 100 people on Sundays.

They primarily hand over food to relatives of those admitted in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and street dwellers who find it difficult to buy food during total lockdown.

“Mostly packs don’t remain, if it does we distribute it in the neighbourhood,” Syed Muhamed, a member of the group.

“During the initial days of lockdown we distributed food at many places and did not restrict to any particular time. But we are now focusing on GH,” Syed said.

Before Unlock 1.0 (first round of lockdown relaxations), they distributed food on all days.

“We used to distribute 250 to 300 packets a day then. There were so many people on the street with no way to source food,” he said. 

The trust has distributed over 20,000 food packets since the lockdown. But it is not new to them. For over two years they have been distributing food on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The alumni pool money for the cause. They have distributed grocery packets for the visually impaired, supported women for weaving baskets and sent milk powder for orphaned kids.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jamal Mohammed College Nal Ullangal Trust Coronavirus COVID-19 India lockdown Tamil Nadu lockdown COVID Warrior
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp