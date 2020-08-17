STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lung patient gets new lease of life as two states join hands to save him

The lung was brought in a chartered flight from Pune to Hyderabad. Traffic police of both the cities arranged a green corridor and the Airports

Published: 17th August 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Medical staff at the airport after the organ was airlifted from Pune and brought to Hyderabad for a patient at KIMS Heart and Lung Transplant Institute on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A patient at KIMS Heart and Lung Transplant Institute in Hyderabad, got a new lease of life after he received a lung from another patient, who was declared brain dead in a private hospital in Pune on Sunday.

While organ transplantation has hit an all-time low due to Covid-19 pandemic, State government’s Jeevandan programme members and Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) in Pune worked in coordination to make the transplant a big success.

The lung was brought in a chartered flight from Pune to Hyderabad. Traffic police of both the cities arranged a green corridor and the AirportsAuthority of India also came forward to help. Finally, KIMS received the lung by evening and transplanted the same on the patient who is suffering from terminal lung disease and had registered with the State’s Jeevandan programme.

The donor was tested for Covid-19 and the  surgery was performed after the results came negative. Jeevandan Telangana in-charge Dr Swarnalatha guided and supported the cause, along with Arthi
Gokhle, Central coordinater, ZTCC, Pune.

Comments

