Jayakumar Gnanaraj: This headmaster is gifting smartphones to students joining his school

VIRUDHUNAGAR: With classes going online, many students are missing out due to a lack of resources.

In such a backdrop, to encourage students to join a government school and to ensure that they face no such hurdle, the headmaster of Padikkasuvaithanpatti Panchayat Union Elementary School near Srivilliputhur has bought mobiles for the new students who have enrolled in his school.

Headmaster K Jayakumar Gnanaraj believes that no student should feel demotivated and discontinue their studies. So, to students getting admitted in his school, Gnanaraj has been handing over a smartphone, apart from books and a schoolbag.

He told The New Indian Express, "Most of the people in the surrounding villages do not even have a mobile phone, let alone a smartphone. Also, they cannot afford to buy one considering their present financial condition."

Giving them a smartphone will not only encourage them to join a government school but also will help us stay in touch with them, he added.

"Children, particularly those studying in Classes I-V, need continuous and proper attention. They have to learn daily to keep their memory fresh and they cannot do it on their own. They need assistance and we, the teachers, are more than happy to provide them that guidance," he said.

Jayakumar plans to give a mobile phone to all the students taking admission in his school and the existing students, who are in need of it. Further, he also assured that he will pay the auto fee for students coming from nearby places.

Following Tamil Nadu government orders, enrolment began for classes I-V on Monday.

