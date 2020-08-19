103-year-old Covid patient recovers in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Adding another feather to the cap of Kerala’s battle against Covid, a 103-year-old patient recovered from the viral infection and was discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kalamassery on Tuesday. A native of Aluva, Pareed was admitted to MCH on July 28 with severe fever and body ache. Within 20 days, he walked out of the hospital after having cleansed his body of the deadly disease. “Recovery of elderly patients is a proud feat in our fight against Covid,” said Health Minister K K Shailaja.

“I congratulate each one of them who approached the patient with compassion.” Although his wife Aamina was admitted along with him, she was discharged soon as she tested negative. His son too contracted the virus but recovered earlier. Hospital Superintendent Dr Peter Vazhayil said there was little complication in his treatment.

A medical team led by Medical College principal Dr V Sathish and comprising Vice-Principal Dr Fathahudheen, Superintendent Dr Peter Vazhayil, Deputy Superintendent Dr Geetha Nair and RMO Dr Ganesh Mohan, among others, was in charge of Pareed’s treatment.