STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Bengal: 63-day-old overcomes Covid-19 after 8 days on ventilator

The doctors struggled hard because there was no available protocol to treat a newborn who tested positive for Covid-19.

Published: 21st August 2020 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

The infant on mother's lap. (Photo | EPS)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: A 63-day-old child, the youngest Covid-19 patient in West Bengal, returned home on Thursday after a 23-day battle against the infectious disease at a private healthcare unit in Kolkata. The infant from East Midnapore district’s Contai area was on ventilator support for eight days.

The newborn was brought to the hospital when he was 40-day-old. Though his parents tested negative for Covid-19, his report came positive and doctors suspected the child might have got infected from the hospital where her mother was admitted or from the relatives of the family. The doctors struggled hard because there was no available protocol to treat a newborn who tested positive for Covid-19.

Apurba Ghosh, the director of the Institute of Child Health (ICH) at Park Circus, said the child is the youngest Covid survivor in Bengal and eastern India as well. "A newborn, who tested positive for Covid-19 with his mother in Pune, had to be put on a ventilator because of the infant’s immature lungs. But in this case, the child’s lungs were infected by the coronavirus," said Ghosh.

Doctors at the ICH said the child was admitted with high fever and signs of convulsions. "We conducted tests and suspected the child was suffering from pneumonia. Though we don’t treat Covid-19 patients here, but we conducted a test and the report came positive.

"Further investigations revealed the virus infected the infant’s lungs. The oxygen saturation level in his blood dropped to below 80. The infant was kept in a prone position in the Intensive Care Unit. We did not take any risk and decided to put him on a ventilator support system which continued for eight days," said a doctor.

Ghosh said the doctors followed the supportive treatment procedure to save the child’s life. "It was the same treatment process which is followed to deal with adult Covid-19 patients. We administered steroids and antibiotics to the infant. At a time, we suggested the parents to take the child to a state-run hospital that exclusively treating Covid-19 patients. But the mother of the newborn said she wanted to continue her child’s treatment at our healthcare unit," said the doctor.

The mother and child were released on Thursday and the parents left the hospital expressing their gratitude for the support of the ICH authorities and doctors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
youngest Covid patient child patient Bengal coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp