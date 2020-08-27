STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

When life gives you lemons, these volunteers will help you sell them

The pandemic has been hard on everyone, especially farmers who find it almost impossible to source labourers and transport harvest to market.

Published: 27th August 2020 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

lemon

For representational purpose

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The pandemic has been hard on everyone, especially farmers who find it almost impossible to source labourers and transport harvest to market. To help their cause, two youngsters joined hands with an entrepreneur to sell directly to consumers.  

Manoj Dharmar and J Sagayaraj helped avocado farmers in Kodaikanal last month. Encouraged by the success, KR Venkatesan, MD of KRT Motors reached out to them to help lemon farmers at MR Palayam in Tiruchy. Lemons are in demand as they are rich in Vitamin C, which is said to boost immunity.

Through social media, the trio sold more than 300 bags of lemons a day, each bag containing 5 organic lemons at a cost of Rs 20 per bag. A farmer would get Rs 4 per lemon, instead of the 30-60 paise they got if they sold to an agent or wholesaler.

“There are about 100 farmers with 200-250 acres of land. They usually sell their produce to mandis. This year has been especially difficult for them and they have made only 50 paise on an average, which doesn’t even cover labour cost,” said Venkatesan.

The transport, packing and distribution was taken care of by Venkatesan and his staff.  Last month, the volunteers helped avocado farmers sell almost 1000 kgs. “In our first lot, we were able to sell 300 kg and in second lot 600-700 kg. The demand was so high that we hired two delivery boys who lost their jobs,” said Manoj Dharmar, also the founder of Shine Treechy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lemons
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp