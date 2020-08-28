STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Chiri’ brings smile back on face of boy who lost his gooseberry tree

Published: 28th August 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Pavan Nash planting  the gooseberry sapling 

Pavan Nash planting  the gooseberry sapling. (Photo | Express)

KOCHI: Pavan Nash, a Class VI student from Njarackkal, is all smiles now. Thanks to the Chiri project of the Student Police Cadets (SPC). Earlier, Pavan was in tears after unidentified anti-social elements chopped off a gooseberry tree which he had been caring for after planting it two years ago.He found on Monday that his gooseberry tree was cut off. His sister, a Class X student and an SPC, alerted her teacher immediately and also rang up her SPC nodal officer at their  school -- Lobelia HSS, Nayarambalam. Soon, the issue was taken up with the Chiri call centre and a police team reached the spot to console the child.

On Tuesday, a police team arrived with a new plant and also a CCTV surveillance system for Pavan to keep an eye on, should the anti-social elements attempt to destroy his plant again. “I planted the sapling when I was in Class IV and I used to take care of it daily. I was very sad to see it destroyed when I woke up on Monday. My sister took it up with the police,” Pavan told TNIE. Pavithra, his sister, said he was very sad on seeing the destroyed plant.

“I am a cadet of the SPC for the past two years and the experience gave me the courage to take the matter up seriously though it may sound a small issue,” she said.The Chiri project state nodal officer, Inspector General P Vijayan, said they are getting nearly 100 calls every day from children across the state seeking guidance, support and counselling on varied issues.

“Children are calling for assistance and to raise complaints on various issues ranging from fight between parents to lack of playground. Over 80 psychologists and psychiatrists have voluntarily extended support to offer counselling. We have formed district-level units comprising volunteers to attend to the requirements of children,” he said.The senior officer said a majority of the children complain about feeling dejected after remaining indoors for over 150 days without seeing friends and playing outside. Parents, meanwhile, are complaining about the mobile addiction of children.“We are doing our best to offer support to children,” Vijayan added.

