Kerala student develops ceiling fan UV sterilising unit for disinfection

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the pandemic, regular disinfection is being practised to keep our surroundings virus-free. However, chemical disinfectants are not sufficient to remove viruses or other microbes. Resolving this is Georgi Alex, a final year student of Albertian Institute of Science and Technology, Kalamassery, who has developed a ceiling fan UV sterilising unit which can be used to disinfect hospital rooms and offices.

Developed and designed by Georgi during the lockdown, the germicidal UV light attached to a ceiling fan disinfects all the space exposed to the UV light. “I came across innovations where mobile robots were developed to address the need for repeated disinfection in response to Covid-19. However, I realised those were not affordable for all. So, I considered a disinfecting system which is not only cost-effective but also cleans large spaces easily,” says Georgi.

How it works

The germicidal UV light attached to the fan rotates at a very low speed to produce a high level of disinfection on all surfaces exposed to the light. Motion sensors are also attached to the device which switches on automatically when everyone leaves the room. “Increased exposure to UV rays is harmful to humans. So, with the help of the sensors attached, the device is automatically turned on and off when the room is empty. The device rotates for over 30 minutes destroying micro-organisms and disinfecting the room completely,” explains Georgi. The rotating lamp reduces the need for multiple UV lamps and one unit covers about 250 sq/ft.

“Initially, I had done the prototype on a ceiling fan but now I’m currently working on modifying the model,” says Georgi. For mass-producing the device, one unit will cost up to `8,000. The innovation received good feedback in the Young Innovators programme held by Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K- DISC) recently.

Georgi has also designed and developed a ‘heat and steam disinfection module’ along with his friends Pranav Menon and Haron George, which can help in disinfecting used masks and clothes. The module mainly consists of a disinfection chamber made of UV-protected polycarbonate material, a steamer, a heater or dryer and a 250nm radiation UV-C lamp. Objects to be disinfected are placed inside the chamber and locked. The steam is supplied to the disinfection chamber from the steamer via a hose.

A dryer has been placed at the bottom of the disinfection chamber to circulate the heat inside the chamber by natural convection. The UV-C lamp is placed at the top of the chamber. “This device can also find its place in many offices, homes, hospitals and shops for disinfection even after the pandemic,” adds Georgi.