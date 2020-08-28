Scrapped bus is now a ladies loo in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A scrapped government-owned bus has found a new purpose -- shortening lines for women who need to relieve themselves -- at the busy Majestic Bus Stand, which thousands of people from across Karnataka and from neighbouring states frequent each day.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) converted a scrap bus into ‘Sthree Toilet’ for women at a cost of Rs 12 lakh provided by BIAL. Stationed at Terminal 1 at the Majestic Bus Stand, the solar-powered bus-turned-toilet has three Indian-style and two western-style toilets, a washbasin, sanitary napkin vending machine, and incinerator.

It also provides women a clean space to feed babies, or change their diapers. Transport Minister and DyCM Laxman Savadi, inauguarated it on Thursday.