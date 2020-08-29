Bengaluru siblings buy 3,000 high-quality masks for cops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a touching gesture, a brother-sister duo raised Rs 3 lakh to ensure officers with the Bengaluru City Police are safe while going about their jobs. They ordered 3,000 high-quality masks with the money and handed them over to Police Commissioner Kamal Pant at his office on Friday.

M Amaan Asim, a 19-year-old student of Ashoka University, was at the forefront of the campaign #MaskOurWarriors on behalf of Humane Trust, an NGO. Amaan told The New Indian Express, “I kept reading about cops testing Covid-positive in Bengaluru.

I wanted to do something for them and decided that a mask that is superior in quality would be very useful to them.” His sister, Aamina Asim, joined hands. “The police force strength in the city stands at 10 lakh, and initially, we had set a target of collecting Rs 10 lakh towards purchasing high-quality masks for them. With the help of corporates and individuals, we were able to collect Rs 3 lakh,” Amaan said.

The duo is keen on continuing the drive until they collect Rs 10 lakh. “We need more volunteers to come forward and donate,” they said. Anyone interested in chipping in can reach Amaan at 99007-81977 or tweet to @humanetouchind.