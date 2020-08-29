Centenarian freedom fighter from Karnataka triumphs over Covid

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: A centenarian freedom fighter, Venkosa Bhandage, has defeated Covid-19 and is tipped to become the oldest person to win the battle against coronavirus in the state. In the true national spirit, he waved the national f l ag after he tested Covid-negative.

The 104-year-old freedom fighter, a resident of Gajendragad in Gadag district, tested positive on August 7 after developing a flu-like condition the previous day. Earlier in July, 14 members of his family tested Covid-positive, but he was not infected. Considering his age, doctors suggested home isolation for two to three weeks. Now, he is Covid-free.

The announcement of his recovery from Covid-19 was a jubilant moment for the family and neighbours too. With a smile on his face, he told the people who had gathered near his house, “Covid isn’t as tough as British.” He said, “I got the infection from one of my family members and was put on home quarantine. Doctors took care of me. I was given an apple daily and some injections.

Now, I tell people not to worry even if they test positive, and ask them to be strong, and follow doctors’ advice to get well soon.” His grandson Gopi Bhandage said, “After his recovery, my grandfather wants to tell people that Covid is not a deadly disease and it is like a flu which can be cured.

Many elderly people are scared of Covid-19. His confidence and will power is so strong that even during treatment, he used to tell doctors that he had fought many battles in his life and the Covid cannot kill him easily.” Gadag district recorded 169 Covid-positive cases till Thursday midnight, taking the total tally to 4,795. As many as three deaths were reported and the total toll stands at 74 now. The district has 1,342 active cases.