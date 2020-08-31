STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Robots to help farmers water agricultural fields in Telangana

They can also collect the data and use it for future planning, which is the second part of this hi-tech plan.

Published: 31st August 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

But the Telangana government still faces the challenge to make data-driven agriculture appealing to farmers.

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If all goes well, you may soon find robots watering agricultural fields in Telangana. Though in its initial stages, this is one of the aspects of the State government’s proposed plan to include emerging technologies in farming and allied activities.

The government, in collaboration with Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and the World Economic Forum (WEF), has been working to explore the various use cases of data-driven agriculture in Telangana.

Though it had announced the program as Artificial Intelligence for Agricultural Innovation (AI4AI), the features go beyond the ambit of AI and includes components such as remote-sensing satellites, robotics and the Internet of Things (IoT), among others.

According to experts, data-driven agriculture would help farmers monitor their land and crops — the first key component of the project. “Farmers can monitor the soil, weather, input demand, seed demand and so on — the entire value chain of agriculture — through big data,” V Praveen Rao, Vice-Chancellor of PJTSAU, said.

They can also collect the data and use it for future planning, which is the second part of this hi-tech plan. “Farmers can analyse the data and find out what is good for the farm. For instance, if they put a sensor in the field, they will get inputs that may help reduce costs and improve quality,” Praveen Rao said.

The data gathered from the sensor in their farms can help predict the yield, based on which farmers can gauge how many harvesters they would need, Praveen Rao said. The third component of the project is ‘precise delivery’, which involves technologies such as drones or robotics. According to sources, a few startups in the agri-tech area have showcased how robots can water crops such as cotton, and a pilot may be in the offing soon.

But the Telangana government still faces the challenge to make data-driven agriculture appealing to farmers. Until farmers are shown that there is value attached to adopting such techniques, they maybe hesitant to take it up, experts say.

Key aspects of the project

Though in its initial stages, Telangana government plans to include emerging technologies in farming and allied activities

  • Monitoring using IoTs, sensors
  • Analytics and planning using Big Data
  • Precise delivery and control using robotics, drones
Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana farmers Robots mechanised farming robot in agriculture
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Will pay Re 1 fine, but also pursue legal remedies: Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict
A view of the bridge on Wainganga river in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni that collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday | PTI
Rains 2020: 14 dead, Flood like situation in central MP
Gallery
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive for coronavirus. sits near tulips at the Mughal Gardens during a press preview in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp