STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

In a first, Odisha rolls out combo test kit for HIV and Syphilis

Odisha is the first state in the country to introduce the kit for dual rapid diagnostic tests.

Published: 01st December 2020 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

HIV AIDS

For representational purposes

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Tuesday rolled out a combo kit for the screening of HIV and syphilis on the occasion of World AIDS Day. Odisha is the first state in the country to introduce the kit for dual rapid diagnostic tests.

Screening pregnant women for HIV and syphilis, both sexually transmitted diseases, is a critical component to achieve the elimination of mother to child transmission for the two diseases. With the funding support from the National Health Mission (NHM), Odisha has procured six lakh combo kits in the first phase.

Mission Director of NHM Shalini Pandit said the state reports around 5.5 lakh to six lakh pregnancies a year and the combo kits will help screen both HIV and syphilis at one go. Results can be obtained on the spot with the kit-based test, she said.

"Pregnant women are usually screened for various health conditions during the village nutrition day as part of the antenatal check-up. Though HIV test is being done through rapid test kit, syphilis test is skipped. If both are detected early through the combo kit, preventive therapy can be started early for protecting the foetus," she said.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Nabakishore Das launched the combo kit through video conferencing. Das directed the officials to intensify screening of both the disease in order to provide the pregnant women timely treatment.

Of the 3,11,295 pregnant women screened this year, only 228 have tested positive for HIV. As per the recently released data, the HIV prevalence in the state is 0.14 per cent (pc) as against the national average of 0.22 per cent.

"Awareness and preventive measures have led to the fall in prevalence from 0.31 per cent in 2010 to 0.14 pc in 2019. All pregnant women will be screened for HIV and syphilis free of cost in the state," Additional chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to set up antiretroviral therapy (ART) centres at five more districts. The new centres will come up at the district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Kalahandi and Gajapati besides the PRM Medical College and Hospital at Baripada.

With this, the number of ARTs will increase to 19. Odisha has 232 integrated counselling and testing centres apart from 19 link-ART centres.

So far, 52,067 HIV positive patients have been detected in the state. While highest 76 pc among them are aged between 25 and 49, 88 pc of them were infected due to unprotected sex. The infectious disease has claimed 8939 lives.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World AIDS Day HIV syphilis
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp