Srikakulam collector & Dy DM&HO help feed HIV positive kids every month

Nivas said he got the idea from former East Godavari district collector Muddada Ravi Chandra.

Srikakulam Collector J Nivas (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Believing that even children who are infected with HIV can have prolonged lives if they are given proper nutrition, Srikakulam Collector J Nivas has been providing nutritious food to a HIV-positive boy every month for the last six years. Inspired by his efforts, deputy DM&HO Dr Leela Rani also adopted a child from Nandigama mandal who is infected with HIV, and has been supplying nutritious food for the past year. She even promised to bear the cost of educating the child.

Nivas said he got the idea from former East Godavari district collector Muddada Ravi Chandra. “I was inspired by him and decided to adopt a HIV-positive boy from Adilabad district in Telangana. I provide a nutrition kit with eggs, Horlicks, atta, jaggery, oil, rice and a few other nutritious items every month,” he added.

The money for the nutrition kit is given to the child’s caretaker. “By God’s grace the child is fine and healthy. HIV-infected children suffer for no fault of theirs. Our help can prolong their lives,” the collector said.On her part, Dr Leela Rani said though she has been providing nutrition kits, she could not get the child admitted in school due to the Covid-19-induced disruptions.

“Officers of various departments, particularly at the district level, have come forward to contribute towards providing nutrition kits to HIV-positive children. Plans are on to supply them via the Indian Red Cross Society,” she added.Srikakulam district has 210 children who suffer from HIV/AIDS. As HIV affects the immune system, infectees can boost their immunity by consuming a nutritious diet. 

What’s in the ‘nutrition kit’?
“I provide a nutrition kit with eggs, Horlicks, atta, jaggery, oil, rice and a few other nutr-itious items every month,” said Srikakulam Collector J Nivas. Such foods help boost the immune system

