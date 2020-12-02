Coimbatore: Dog on a roll thanks to his engineer friend

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Four-year-old Veera is on a roll, literally. For A Kasi, a Coimbatore-based mechanical engineer, the plight of his Pomeranian with severed hind legs was too hard to bear that he designed a wheelchair so that his pet could move around with ease.

Speaking to TNIE, Kasi who adopted the dog two months ago from Human Animal Society, an NGO taking care of the stray dogs, said that he selected the dog as no one came forward to take it due to its physical disability.

“My daughter, who works in an IT company, is very fond of dogs, and she is taking care of Veera. Now she has enough time to look after the dog as she is working from home,” he said. Kasi said that he spent nearly Rs 1,000 to make the wheelchair.

“Money doesn’t matter. After all, my family and I are happy as we somehow managed to reduce the stress of our beloved dog. Earlier, Veera used to take frequent breaks even for walking a few feet. It’s actually his plight that moved me and forced me to design a wheelchair,” he said.

The chair is connected to a strap on the dog’s harness and helps the dog walk freely and sit using its front legs. A Kasi added that he has also made an artificial leg using PVC pipe to help the pet walk freely.