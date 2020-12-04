Bagless days coming for school students across country post lockdown

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: When children return to school after the pandemic-induced long break, they will not only carry a lighter bag but also go without it for one-third of the academic year.

For, the Centre recently instructed states to provide for at least 10 “bagless” days for children in classes 1-12 each month and introduce vocational training for students in classes 6-12, in line with the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Vocational training could include engagement with local professionals and artisans, such as agriculturists, horticulturists, carpenters and potters.

The Union education ministry asked the states to follow the instructions in their letter and spirit.

The letter sent to school education secretaries in all the states also said that from first to tenth grade, the weight of the school bag should not exceed 10% of the student’s weight and students in pre-primary classes should not be made to carry bags to schools.

It also specified that first and second grade students will have to keep the same notebook for classroom tasks while two notebooks have been fixed for third to fifth grade students.

It will be mandatory for every school to install a digital machine to check the weight of the bag, the letter said, adding that school bags should be lightweight and hanging on both shoulders.