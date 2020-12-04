STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Bagless days coming for school students across country post lockdown

The letter sent to school education secretaries in all the states also said that from first to tenth grade, the weight of the school bag should not exceed 10% of the student’s weight.

Published: 04th December 2020 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

School Kids

A big toothy grin! Kids at a corporation school (File photo | EPS/S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  When children return to school after the pandemic-induced long break, they will not only carry a lighter bag but also go without it for one-third of the academic year.

For, the Centre recently instructed states to provide for at least 10 “bagless” days for children in classes 1-12 each month and introduce vocational training for students in classes 6-12, in line with the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Vocational training could include engagement with local professionals and artisans, such as agriculturists, horticulturists, carpenters and potters. 

The Union education ministry asked the states to follow the instructions in their letter and spirit.

The letter sent to school education secretaries in all the states also said that from first to tenth grade, the weight of the school bag should not exceed 10% of the student’s weight and students in pre-primary classes should not be made to carry bags to schools. 

It also specified that first and second grade students will have to keep the same notebook for classroom tasks while two notebooks have been fixed for third to fifth grade students.

It will be mandatory for every school to install a digital machine to check the weight of the bag, the letter said, adding that school bags should be lightweight and hanging on both shoulders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National education policy School bags
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp