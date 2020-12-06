STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Loss awakens spirit of charity: Haryana doctor runs free clinic, organises community kitchen for needy

Published: 06th December 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Rajesh Mehta’s NGO also organises free health and blood donations camps. (Photo | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

HARYANA: An end could be a noble beginning — Dr Rajesh Mehta realised 31 years ago when his elder brother died in a road accident. The awakening in him has taken him to multiple hospitals in Hisar, Haryana, where he runs a free homeopathy clinic for the needy.

And once a week, he along with his brother and sister and parents organise a community kitchen for the needy children, besides offering them stationery. “In 1989 my elder brother, who was my inspiration, died in an accident.

"Deep sorrow gradually led me to believe that it was time for me to give something back to society, after all, we always work for our own selves,” Dr Mehta recalls. In 1994, his parents founded a trust, Shri Sai Shakti Charitable Trust. They focused on less-privileged children.

“Since then every week we ensure that poor and needy children get a nourishing meal once a day. We organise weekly community kitchens, mostly on Thursdays, for such children at Sai Mandir in Sector 13 of Hisar,” says Dr Mehta.

Over 400 children in the age group of 5 to 15 years are given wholesome food which includes vegetables, lentils, rice, rotis, puris, a sweet dish and fruits.

Dr Mehta is joined by his family, his sister Sangeeta Sethi and elder brother Naresh Mehta, to also provide stationery and clothes to these children.

“We give them notebooks, pencils, pens and all other items besides gloves, shoes, clothes and winter wear, so that they can study well and do not feel deprived,’’ he says. “We have been organising health and blood donations camps and also providing free medicines to the patients who really want it, besides whatever financial help we can offer,’’ says Sangeeta Sethi.

A homeopathic dispensary is also run by the family, serving at least 20 needy patients. “We have employed a woman doctor who runs this clinic located within the temple complex,’’ says Dr Mehta.

The family also receives donations from people, helping them in keeping the philanthropy work afloat.

Social activist Pankaj Sandhir says the Mehta family has earned a lot of name for their work.

“The langar organised by them is attended not only by needy children but also their families. During Covid-induced lockdown, the family also distributed dry ration to those workers who had lost jobs,’’ says Dr Jatinder Kumar Sandooja, another social activist.

