These Kerala schools shine in Education World India School Rankings

In the 'Top Co-Ed Boarding Schools' category in the state, St Thomas Residential School, Thiruvananthapuram (all India Rank - 13) was ranked first.

​In the 'Top International Day Schools' category, The White School Kozhikode (all India rank - 42) earned the top spot. (Representational Photo)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sadbhavana World School, Kozhikode, has been ranked first at the state level and 10th at the national level in the 'top international day-cum-boarding schools' category at the 14th annual EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2020-21 survey (part two).

Trivandrum International School (all India rank - 11) and Dawn International School, Kochi (all India rank 16) were placed second and third spots respectively in the state in the same category.

Top International day-cum-boarding Schools:

State Rank
 
National Rank
 
School
1 10 
Sadhbhavana World School, Kozhikode
2 11 
Trivandrum International School
3 16 
Dawn International School, Kochi

In the 'Top Co-Ed Boarding Schools' category in the state, St Thomas Residential School, Thiruvananthapuram  (all India Rank - 13) was ranked first. Peeves Public School, Malappuram was placed second (all India rank - 17) and Mar Thoma Residential School, Tiruvalla came third (all India rank - 29).

​In the 'Top International Day Schools' category, The White School Kozhikode (all India rank - 42) earned the top spot in the state. Gems Modern Academy, Kochi (all India rank - 49) was adjudged second best in the state in that category.

Top Co-Ed Boarding Schools:

State Rank
 
 National Rank
 
School
1 13 
St. Thomas Residential School, Thiruvananthapuram
2 17 
Peevees Public School, Malappuram
3 29 
Mar Thoma Residential School, Tiruvalla

To conduct the 2020-21 EWISR survey, Delhi-based market research and opinion polls company Centre for Forecasting and Research Pvt. Ltd (C fore) constituted a sample respondents database of 11,368 individuals including school principals, teachers, educationists, fee-paying parents in socio-economic category (SEC) 'A', and senior school students in 28 major cities and education hubs across India.

The sample respondents were asked to rate India's most well-known 500 boarding, international schools based on 14 parameters of education excellence. Part one of the annual survey, that ranked India's Top Day, Government and Special Needs schools, was released on November 10.

Top International Day Schools:

State Rank National Rank School
1 42 
The White School, Kozhikode
2 49 
Gems Modern Academy, Kochi


 

