 Puducherry: Desi wedding of Swiss man, German woman at Shiva temple

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Villagers near Vanur on Tuesday witnessed a Swiss groom and French-German bride tie the knot at a Shive temple here. After the ceremony, all guests were gifted books on Hindu traditions.

Yann Loosli (48) of Switzerland came to Auroville six years ago and befriended C Aurore Mabilat (43). Aurore was born to a French father and German mother in Auroville, where she now works as a primary school teacher.

Yann and Aurore eventually fell in love and tied the knot at Neelagandeswarar temple in Kodur village near Vanur on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are devotees of Lord Shiva. The traditions and food culture of this land have a special place in our heart. We have a Lord Ganesha statue at our house entrance and many more idols of Hindu Gods in our pooja room,” Aurore said.

BJP Vanur union president Thanga Shivakumar told Express, “Based on the couple’s request, our partymen made all arrangements for the marriage.” The guests were all served south Indian meals, and later the couple was welcomed to their house with arthi.