WATCH | Capuchin brothers shake a leg, spread cheer this festive season

KOCHI: Ringing in festive cheer to wipe away the Covid gloom, brothers from the Capuchin Vidyabhavan, Kottayam, have released a music and dance video, which is bringing smiles on the faces of viewers. ‘Vinnil Perunnal’, the cover dance video which was released on Sunday, has gone viral on social media. The video, which is a surprising and cheering departure from the serious and sombre demeanour associated with the clergy, has been widely appreciated online.

“For the past two months, I had been thinking about doing something during Christmas. Due to the pandemic, all our celebrations and gatherings have been restricted. Therefore, I wanted to create something to cheer people up, irrespective of religion. That is how I came up with the song and video idea,” said Fr Shinto Edassery belonging to Little Flower Congregation, Aluva, who conceptualised and composed the song. Fr Shinto, professor of German at the Assisi Institute of Foreign Languages in Bharananganam, has composed and released four albums in the past.

The rhythmic beats and dance by the brothers in their cassocks exude energy and joy which rub off on the viewer instantly. The brothers’ dance moves are a welcome sight to ring in the festive season amid the pall of pandemic gloom. “Normally, you won’t get to see Capuchin Brothers or any other set of priests dancing in a group so vibrantly and energetically. My seven-year-old daughter, after seeing the video, is singing the songs throughout the day. The lyrics are quite catchy and joyful. It imparts some positivity and hope for Christmas,” said Siji Andrews, a resident of Kochi.

It took almost two weeks for composing the song, rehearsing and filming the video. “We had to come up with a video with minimal dance steps and at first, it seemed difficult. But the brothers learnt the steps in two days and with the support of the entire team, we could pull it off quite well. Over 40 brothers assisted us during the execution of the video. The whole team consisted of around 60 people from various fields of expertise,” said Fr Shinto. The video has got over a million views on social media sites, including Facebook and Instagram.

While the project design was done by Br Jobis Mani and Br Ebin Jacob, the dance has been performed by Brothers Manoj Varghese, Jins George, Abin Jacob, Augustine S, Lidhin Babychan, Tibin Ulahannan, Bobin Joseph and Godwin Joseph.

“When Fr Shinto approached us to choreograph his song, we were happy to be a part of the project. Of course, in this time of the pandemic, it’s a great hope and consolation for every one of us to hear such vibrant music with such a wonderful choreography.

The original song is ‘Ponnoli Pulari Pulkkoottil’ and the cover dance of the song is done by our brothers. The song has brought hope and joy during the pandemic through the wonderful steps of the brothers,” said Fr George Nedumparambil, Rector of Capuchin Vidyabhavan, Kottayam.