STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Whistle for water: Pudukkottai physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Tired of playing hide-and-seek with his water supply, Balamurugan found a fix by placing a whistle on the tap to alert residents to the release of water.

Published: 10th December 2020 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)

When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTAI: Sometimes, the simplest solutions are the smartest. That is what Balamurugan, a physics teacher from Gandharvakottai, has proved. His problem? Water from the Cauvery integrated drinking water scheme is often released to the public water taps in his locality at random times through the day and night!

Tired of playing hide-and-seek with his water supply, Balamurugan found a fix by placing a whistle on the tap to alert residents to the release of water.

"Water was being wasted. Sometimes, the water is released at midnight, sometimes at 2.00 am, sometimes at 4.00 am. It is difficult to keep track and collect the water properly. Sometimes, we miss collecting the water. At times, water flows without residents’ knowledge and has even entered our house,” explained Balamurugan. Under the scheme, the water is released for 2-3 hours on a rotational basis.

First, the 34-year-old tried to fix a balloon to the tap which would burst when the water was released. However, he found that was not a viable solution. That's when he thought of using the whistle.

"I fixed a whistle to the end cap of the tap. This way, when water is released, the whistle will make a sound for 10-15 minutes. We will be alerted and can go and place buckets to collect the water. It is simple, and cost effective," he said.

The mechanism is simple. When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. 

The air causes the whistle to make a sound. Balamurugan made a hole on the cap of the tap and fixed the whistle there. He used a common sealant around the hole, to ensure no air from outside enters. 

As a result, the whistle only makes a sound when the water is being released. Balamurugan has now started sharing his solution with several residents of the 2,000-odd households in Gandharvakottai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balamurugan Pudukkottai Water
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp