Whistle for water: Pudukkottai physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTAI: Sometimes, the simplest solutions are the smartest. That is what Balamurugan, a physics teacher from Gandharvakottai, has proved. His problem? Water from the Cauvery integrated drinking water scheme is often released to the public water taps in his locality at random times through the day and night!



Tired of playing hide-and-seek with his water supply, Balamurugan found a fix by placing a whistle on the tap to alert residents to the release of water.

"Water was being wasted. Sometimes, the water is released at midnight, sometimes at 2.00 am, sometimes at 4.00 am. It is difficult to keep track and collect the water properly. Sometimes, we miss collecting the water. At times, water flows without residents’ knowledge and has even entered our house,” explained Balamurugan. Under the scheme, the water is released for 2-3 hours on a rotational basis.

First, the 34-year-old tried to fix a balloon to the tap which would burst when the water was released. However, he found that was not a viable solution. That's when he thought of using the whistle.

"I fixed a whistle to the end cap of the tap. This way, when water is released, the whistle will make a sound for 10-15 minutes. We will be alerted and can go and place buckets to collect the water. It is simple, and cost effective," he said.

The mechanism is simple. When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes.

The air causes the whistle to make a sound. Balamurugan made a hole on the cap of the tap and fixed the whistle there. He used a common sealant around the hole, to ensure no air from outside enters.

As a result, the whistle only makes a sound when the water is being released. Balamurugan has now started sharing his solution with several residents of the 2,000-odd households in Gandharvakottai.