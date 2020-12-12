Delhi govt schoolkids to go on virtual industry visits with free coupon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The vocational course students of Delhi Government schools who missed their industry visits and educational tours for skill training this year due to Covid 19 can now have virtual tour with a free recharge coupon.

“Since the physical visit in a group cannot be conducted this year, Rs 60 per visit will be transfered directly to the bank accounts each students which they can use as internet expenses to attend virtual/live streaming of industrial visits through vocational trainer,” said a government official.

The government in a meet reviewed guidelines on closure of schools due to Covid-19. “Taking into consideration various factors such as slow pace of conducting the specified activities due to Covid-19 pandemic and as there is uncertainty about the opening of the schools for the students for regular classroom studies, the guidelines related to vocational training have been reviewed,” said an official.