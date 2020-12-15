STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh: Sniffer dog recognised as ‘cop of the month’ for commendable services

Ruby was instrumental in solving a key robbery linked to the Sarangarh Royal Giri Vilas Palace from where antique silver trays worth several lakh were stolen.

Sniffer dog 'Ruby'

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh police sniffer dog ‘Ruby’ has earned a distinct recognition as ‘cop of the month' for her commendable services in the Raigarh district, about 230 km east of Raipur.

Trained to use its senses, the steady role of the detection female Belgian Shepherd dog has often turned crucial for law enforcement purposes and this month received the award along with its handler.

“First time, the police sniffer dog has been awarded ‘cop of the month’ along with two other personnel. Ruby was instrumental in solving more number of sensational criminal cases including a key robbery linked to the Sarangarh Royal Giri Vilas Palace from where antique silver trays worth several lakh rupees were stolen. The vital clues provided by the trained canine were of tremendous help to the police department”, said Santosh Kumar Singh, Raigarh SP.

The Raigarh district police often take the assistance of the four-year-old Ruby and the handler constable Virendra Anand. This is the first occasion in the state when any police dog been conferred with such award’. 

The Chhattisgarh police at the behest of DGP DM Awasthi recently began a practice to identify and encourage the personnel to accomplish good performance during their job and assignment. Such policemen carrying out 'out of the ordinary' works are recognised by the award 'cop of the month'. Besides the cash award, their images are displayed in all police stations of the concerned district to boost the colleagues of the department.
 

