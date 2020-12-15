Kerala startup Vydyuthi Energy Services gets UN recognition

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as governments and private companies give precedence to women empowerment, their efforts have a long way to go. True to its principles, startup Vydyuthi Energy Services went a mile ahead and got recognised by the United Nations. They were signed up for the Women Empowerment Principles, thus making it the first startup in the state to get such a recognition.

Vydyuthi Energy services comprises women as the majority in the renewable energy sector. “In India, VES was among the 170 companies that signed up for this initiative. We have 51 to 80 per cent of women employees. While the statistics remain the same at the management level, between 49 and 80 per cent of women form our board, executive team and partners,” said Anoop Babu, who is with the company.

According to him, the Thiruvananthapuram-based company, which was launched four months ago, is owned by his mother Indira Babu. “We took the lead in promoting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in Kerala. Our policy was to implement a few of the SDGs in our company before we educate others. We conduct awareness and capacity-building activities joining hands with the Confederation of Indian Industry in Kerala and the Middle East,” he added.

Anoop recalled how a conversation with his mother got him thinking about a company where women were in the majority. “My mother said once that if only she knew to converse fluently in English, she too could have founded a business. I wanted to show her that language was not a criterion. Her management skills and other talents can be used to found and run a business,” he said.

“Currently, my mother is the managing director while Sudha Kumari, a retired engineer who was leading the Energy Efficiency Department of the Kerala State Electricity Board, is the head of the business. Vani Vijay, a research expert, is a working partner while my wife Kokila Vijayakumar heads the company operations,” he added.

Vydyuthi has vendors across the country thereby ensuring that the firm contributes to the growth of the nation’s economy. It aims to use energy efficiency measures and renewable energy sources along with project financing options while upholding sustainability goals.