STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Odisha girl shaves off hair for wigs of cancer patients  

Hair is the most prized possession of every girl, but for 20-year-old Shruti Maiti, virtue is more valuable than the beauty of her long locks.

Published: 18th December 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

20-year-old Shruti Maiti with her locks

20-year-old Shruti Maiti with her locks | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Hair is the most prized possession of every girl, but for 20-year-old Shruti Maiti, virtue is more valuable than the beauty of her long locks. A Plus Three third-year student of MPC Autonomous College, Shruti has shaved off her head to donate her hair for wigs of cancer patients. “A smile on the face of a cancer patient is more beautiful than my locks,” she says.

Shruti, a resident of Tulasichoura locality in Baripada town, decided to donate her hair for cancer patients a few days back. “The idea of shaving off my head came to me when I was a final year student of Plus Two. I met the mother of a close friend who had lost her hair due to chemotherapy. I decided to help her,” she said.

An NSS volunteer, Shruti started contacting several beauty parlours and their owners to donate her hair for preparation of wigs of cancer patients. However, they could not help. “Then I came across an NSS volunteer Anandamayee who had donated her hair for the cause. As per her advice, I searched the internet for organisations which procure hair from women to make wigs for cancer patients. Finally, I came across two such organisations,” she informed. 

Three days back, she called a local barber to her house and asked him to tonsure her head. Initially, Amit, the barber,  was taken aback by Shruti’s decision but he later complied when he came to know of her noble intention. He did not even charge her for the service. 

Shruti said she will send her hair to one of the organisations through courier soon.  The youngster’s selfless act has earned her the laurels of twitteratis. The MPC wing of NSS in a tweet said, “You need enough courage to sacrifice the most important part of your beauty, your hair.” Shruti’s mother Swapna said she is proud of her daughter’s deed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha hair donation
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp