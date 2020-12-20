STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Reaping a golden harvest: Assam migrant labourers unite to convert ancestral land into mustard forest 

They will harvest their crops in January. Going by their estimates, each of them will become richer by Rs 1 lakh.

Published: 20th December 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

The youth from the poor Mishing tribe families have turned over 100-acre unused and sprawling land of their forefathers on the bank of the Brahmaputra into a mustard forest.

The youth from the poor Mishing tribe families have turned over 100-acre unused and sprawling land of their forefathers on the bank of the Brahmaputra into a mustard forest. (Photo | Express)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

For thousands of migrants returning home in the aftermath of Covid-induced lockdown, this could be an inspiration. A group of 20 migrant labourers along with some 30 others has reaped a golden harvest back home in Assam’s river island Majuli.

The youth from the poor Mishing tribe families have turned over 100-acre unused and sprawling land of their forefathers on the bank of the Brahmaputra into a mustard forest.

They will harvest their crops in January. Going by their estimates, each of them will become richer by Rs 1 lakh.

The success coming in just four months made the youngsters decide not to go back to cities but make a fortune back home. Most of them are Class XIIpass.

There are some graduates as well. Dipankar Kutum had worked at a company in Kerala’s Kottayam before the pandemic rendered him jobless. He says when many like him were staring at a bleak future; a few locals suggested we try our luck in agriculture. Soon, a vast swathe of land lying uncultivated for decades on the bank of the Brahmaputra was identified. “I worked for about a year in Kottayam, but the pandemic forced me to return home. Worried over the job loss, I contacted some locals of Sukansuti and Chataipur villages who came out with the brilliant idea,” Kutum says.

“I am not going back to Kottayam. If I can earn here more than what I did in Kottayam, there is no point living away from my dear ones,” the 25-year-old says. Debajit Pegu, another migrant worker, says flood and river erosion had forced their forefathers to migrate from the areas near the mustard field many decades ago. “It was perhaps the call of our forefathers.

A group of 20 migrant labourers cultivated over
100-acre unused land | Express

When the pandemic made our lives hell, we thought of growing something that most of us never did before,” says Pegu, 37, father of two children. He worked in a Calicut factory that supplies oxygen to hospitals.

By filling up the cylinders, he earned Rs 12,000 a month. But now, like Kutum, he too, says he will not go back to the south Indian city. The ‘Merbeel Miri Pathar Management Committee’ was constituted to prepare a roadmap and execute the plan. As it decided, the youth had, on average, contributed Rs 10,000 each.

“They were demoralised after losing their jobs. We thought if they could be motivated to work in the field, they could earn a living,” says Dilip Kutum, a teacher and village elder. Around Rs 5 lakh was raised from the youth and a lot of it was spent on hiring tractors for cultivation and barricading the field by erecting a fence. It was done to keep the cattle at bay. Kutum says the land for cultivation has not been measured, but it could be at least 100 acres.

“The work started in September with the support of villagers. We don’t have a market here, but we believe we would get in excess of Rs 50 lakh by selling the produce. The youth are excited, waiting for the harvest.

The other day, they organised a feast,” Kutum says. The villagers will next cultivate paddy, but thereafter for three-four months, the land in question will be under floodwater. “Two crops will be enough for them to sustain. Those who worked outside have said they will not leave the island,” Kutum says, adding, “we want the effort of the villagers to come to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s notice.” It has already drawn the attention of Assam’s Agriculture Minister Atul Bora.

He was effusive in his praise of the youth. “I am extremely delighted. I will soon visit Majuli and meet them. Many migrant workers of Assam have taken to cultivation post pandemic. Others can replicate their endeavour,” Bora says. The government and the state’s agriculture department are trying to help the migrant workers through financial support from banks so they can start a venture. Stressing that the land in Assam is fertile and the state’s economy is agrobased, Bora says this sector has a huge potential. Agriculture can help boost rural as well as the state’s overall economy, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Assam mustard cultivation Migrant labourers
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp