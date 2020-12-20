STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Srikakulam constable spends Rs 10,000 every month from his salary on poor  

K Krishna Murthy, a head constable attached to Parvatipuram town police station, helps the poor and elderly who approach the police station to file complaints on various issues. 

Published: 20th December 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 08:00 AM

Head constable K Krishna Murty distributing clothes and essentials to the poor at Parvatipuram in Vizianagaram. (Photo | Express)

By G Ramesh Babu
Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: When most of the rich and powerful people are reluctant to help the poor, this police constable from Srikakulam shows how one can be generous even with his/her meagre salary. 

Murthy, hails from Kottugummada village of Veeraghattam mandal in Srikakulam district, helps the poor in the town as well as in the adjacent villages. He provides ration, clothes to the poor every month and even distributes blankets to the elderly during the winter season.

Krishna Murthy selects not less than 30 poor people every month to provide the essentials. Currently, he keeps his focus on supplying warm clothes to the poor and homeless as the temperatures are dropping fast day by day during the winter. He procures the essentials and other materials using his salary every month. He spends Rs 10,000 from his salary every month to help the poor.  “I have been supporting the poor since 2017,” said a proud Krishna Murthy.  

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Murthy said he saw his parents and grandparents help the poor in the village when he was a child. 

“It left a lasting impression on me and became an inspiration for me. I started doing my bit after joining the police department. I help nearly 30 people every month. I select a few poor people every month to provide clothes and other essentials. After getting my salary, I help the poor on 5th or 6th every month,” he explained.

He distributed nearly 60 blankets to the poor in the last two months in Parvathipuram and nearby villages. 

“I get a Rs 45,000 take-home salary and spend only Rs 10,000 for the social service,” he added.  Reddy Uma Maheswara Rao, village head of Jamdala of Parvathipuram, said Murthy came to their village 10 days ago carrying blankets with him and distributed them to 30 elderly people.

“He came to our village to help the poor on the request of his colleague, who hails from our village,” he noted. Murthy’s colleague Aluru Atchyuta Rao said his friend provides groceries to the orphanages and old age homes. 

​“On the occasion of Abdul Kalam and Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversaries, Murthy distributes books and dictionaries to the schoolchildren. I heard about his social service first in 2014,” he recalled. 

