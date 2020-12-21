Project 'Bharavase' helps rural COVID-19 warriors in Karnataka during pandemic

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An entrepreneur, a policeman, two NGOs and hundreds of like-minded people have teamed up to help rural people in Karnataka through the pandemic, with 'Project Bharavase' launched in July.

Entrepreneur Dr Karthik Narayanan, who worked with late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Vision 2020 programme, realised that young graduates found it difficult to find jobs due to lack of communication and core skills. To address this, he launched Project 'Bharavase' in Bengaluru.

"Many youngsters who are extremely capable and graduate with high marks are left with no jobs as they don’t have communication skills and lack exposure to English and technology. The organisation, Sugaradhana, started providing these skills," he said.

But when the pandemic struck, Dr Narayanan realised there were more immediate needs that required attention. He teamed up with RDC Foundation, Samanvaya Trust and IPS officer Ravi Channanavar, and started the initiative 'Project Bharavase' (Project Trust).

Through its network, the project distributed foodgrains to the poor and homeless, and supplied cooked food, masks and sanitiser to frontline workers on the ground across rural Karnataka. They also contributed groceries and cooked food to government-run shelters, slums and the homeless, and even fed stray dogs and cats.

"We also conducted education seminars for rural teachers and students, and training programmes for farmers. Our team provided medical assistance to the needy who didn’t have basic insurance to manage hospital expenses due to COVID. We conducted empowerment workshops for women to help them sustain their businesses during the pandemic and ensure a steady income while working from home," said Dr Narayanan.

Next on their agenda is to spray bio enzyme (also referred to garbage enzyme or fruit enzyme) throughout Bengaluru. Bio enzymes are natural insect and germ repellents made from vegetable or fruit peels (usually citrus) or waste, and are said to protect against microbes.

Dr Narayanan said that Ravi Channanavar had volunteered to be part of the initiative. "He is helping a lot by creating and promoting awareness on women’s safety and drug awareness campaigns. We have teamed up with the police, NGOs and government bodies for this. To encourage sports among rural students, RSF-Bangalore will identify talent and give them opportunities and support," he said.

For village development programmes, the team has joined hands with local government officials. Another member of the team said that by October 2021, Project Bharavase initiatives will reach 1,000 villages across Karnataka, with a head coordinator each who acts as a role model.