STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Telangana farmer reaps gold with 'Veda farming' technique

Lakshmi, who hails from Kondaparakala village in Manakonduru mandal in neighbouring Karimnagar district, came up with the new method while working in the farm along with her husband.

Published: 22nd December 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

R Lakshmi Reddy, along with her husband Tirupati Reddy, works on her farmland at Kondaparakala in Karimnagar district.

R Lakshmi Reddy, along with her husband Tirupati Reddy, works on her farmland at Kondaparakala in Karimnagar district.

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A technique in farming, which even scientists have not quite gotten the grasp of, has been perfected by a woman farmer who has studied only till Class 5.

Using this technique, known as Veda farming, R Lakshmi Reddy has not only saved time and money but also ensured a good yield from her field.

Interestingly, probably unaware that a woman in Telangana has already perfected the technique, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who came to know about that Veda farming was being practised by a farmer in Krishna district, AP, congratulated him over phone.

The CM even invited farmer Uppala Prasada Rao for lunch at his farmhouse to learn further about the technique.

The woman farmer, Lakshmi, who hails from Kondaparakala village in Manakonduru mandal in neighbouring Karimnagar district, came up with the new method while working in the farm along with her husband.

They had to address several problems that cropped up while cultivating paddy in their field. The farmer couple had to hire labourers to raise nurseries, then transplant them, remove weeds now and them.

Soon they faced a labour shortage when labourers stopped agriculture work as they found better wages under MGNREGS. Then the couple had to spend heavily on chemical fertilizers.

As the going got tough, Lakshmi began wondering if there was an alternative to their method. On an experimental basis, she dispensed with raising nurseries and transplanting them. She began broadcasting seeds across the field for them to grow.

To her surprise, she saw that the quantity of seeds required for spraying was less than the seeds needed for raising nurseries. She had to use 30 kg seed to raise nurseries per acre but when it came to spraying she realised that 15 kg of seeds were enough.

Lakshmi’s husband, Tirupati Reddy was also surprised at the results and said: “We are happy to use the new method. It not only brought down the cost but also improved the yield. We are getting five bags of paddy additionally.”

The hay from the paddy is used to make vermicompost and used as organic fertiliser. Learning about Lakshmi’s success, Finance Minister T Harish Rao introduced Lakshmi and her method of cultivation to farmers of his constituency of Siddipet.

Hard worker Lakshmi does the hard work in the field. She drives a tractor to plough the ground and arrives at the field on a bike. Lakshmi is happy that one of her sons is studying BSc Agriculture, while the other is studying Engineering

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana farmers
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp