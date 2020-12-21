Impressed by farming methods, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao invites Krishna ryot to his house

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a pleasant surprise, Uppala Prasad Rao, a progressive farmer from Ghantasala Palem in Krishna district, received a call from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday morning.

KCR called Prasad to enquire about his experience in drill seeding method of paddy cultivation, which he has been doing for the past 22 years.

“I was surprised that a Chief Minister of a State called me to enquire about cultivation and sought suggestions. He invited me to his house to discuss issues related to farming, especially the drill seeding method,” Prasad said.

KCR, who spoke to Prasad for about 10 minutes, enquired about the success of direct sowing using drill seeders. Before concluding his call, the Telangana CM invited Prasad to his residence, stating he will send a car to pick him up.